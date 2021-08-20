NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 88,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,519,235 shares.The stock last traded at $80.57 and had previously closed at $78.92.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

