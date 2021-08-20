NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NPTN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,414. The company has a market capitalization of $431.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,474 shares of company stock valued at $346,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.