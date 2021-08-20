Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NLLSF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NLLSF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,725. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

