Neil Lawrence Underwood Sells 16,521 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LOB opened at $55.07 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

