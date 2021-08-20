Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

PYCR opened at $34.89 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

