Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Plans $0.21 Semi-Annual Dividend

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY opened at $11.27 on Friday. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, Nedbank Wealth, Centre, and Fellow Subsidiaries.

