nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.16.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $111,543.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,765.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.35. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

