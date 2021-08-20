National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $226.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $34,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,128.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $122,400. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Bankshares by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Bankshares by 849.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $190,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

