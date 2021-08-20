National Bank Financial Weighs in on Trevali Mining Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.35 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TV. Raymond James cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.28.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$163.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

