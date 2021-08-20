National Bank Financial Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$13.25

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$13.25 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$10.45 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -454.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

