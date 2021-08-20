Nasdacoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,317.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $223,222.33 and approximately $8,317.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,611,370 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

