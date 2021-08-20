Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) versus AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Head-To-Head Review

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and AmpliTech Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $101.36 million 6.17 $8.52 million $0.56 60.84 AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 9.02 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 7.85% 11.92% 9.05% AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Napco Security Technologies and AmpliTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. AmpliTech Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199.40%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than Napco Security Technologies.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats AmpliTech Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

