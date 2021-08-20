NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NNXPF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,366. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57. NanoXplore has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.49.
About NanoXplore
Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.