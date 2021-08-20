Nano (NANO) Price Tops $6.32 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $6.32 or 0.00012963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $842.18 million and approximately $29.65 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,758.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.80 or 0.06699959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.40 or 0.01389300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.47 or 0.00372180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00141248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.75 or 0.00577854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00348575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.00316758 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

