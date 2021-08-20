Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.58. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 499,214 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAKD. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

