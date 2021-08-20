NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.00. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NACCO Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of NACCO Industries worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

