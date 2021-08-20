NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE NC opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.00. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03.
About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.
Featured Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.