Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $21.40. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 2,236 shares traded.

Specifically, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.