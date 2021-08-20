Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $92,165.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.33, for a total value of $92,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.78. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

