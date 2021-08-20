Morgan Stanley Sells 53,049 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Extreme Networks worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

