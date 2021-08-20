Morgan Stanley Sells 412,646 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 167,914 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth $16,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 14.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

SCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:SCU opened at $25.78 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

