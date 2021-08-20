Morgan Stanley Raises Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $311.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $311.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $322.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.01. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $197.06 and a twelve month high of $323.71. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

