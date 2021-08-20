Morgan Stanley Raises Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target to $33.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,890 shares of company stock worth $625,212 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

