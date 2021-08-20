Morgan Stanley Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $25.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 3.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

