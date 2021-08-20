Morgan Stanley Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 96.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Heska were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after buying an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,456,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heska by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Heska by 144.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $3,709,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $265.49 on Friday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $93.26 and a twelve month high of $273.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,397.32 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.24.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

