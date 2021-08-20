Morgan Stanley Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

FCPT stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.