Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TEGNA by 179.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

