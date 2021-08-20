Morgan Stanley Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $56.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE BRO opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $57.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after acquiring an additional 397,255 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

