Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

CTBK opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. City Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

City Bank Company Profile

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

