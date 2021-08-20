Mooncoin (MOON) Market Cap Reaches $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.00370203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.