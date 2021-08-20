Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.43 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $16.43 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00848902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048887 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

