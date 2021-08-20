Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 599.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.01. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.