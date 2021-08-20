Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Model N stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. Model N has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In related news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,199.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,030 shares of company stock worth $726,760 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

