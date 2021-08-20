Mizuho Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $109.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.
NYSE DUK opened at $106.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.38.
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.