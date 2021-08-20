Mizuho Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $109.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

NYSE DUK opened at $106.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

