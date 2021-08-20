Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 174,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,459,471 shares.The stock last traded at $5.43 and had previously closed at $5.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,054,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,870,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 120,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

