Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Position Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $433.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

