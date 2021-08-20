Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 1,375 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.7% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,194 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.9% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Microsoft by 10.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,755,725 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $746,526,000 after purchasing an additional 254,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft stock opened at $296.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $297.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

