MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MNSO traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 10,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.