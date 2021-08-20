Millennium Management LLC Sells 672,888 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,598,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,251,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 102,012 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACI opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

