Millennium Management LLC Sells 322,309 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LiveXLive Media by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 223,165 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in LiveXLive Media by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LiveXLive Media by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LIVX opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 345.52%. Research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 20,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,700. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

