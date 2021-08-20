Millennium Management LLC Sells 118,882 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 116,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSIT opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

