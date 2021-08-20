Millennium Management LLC Purchases 68,400 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 207.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chimerix worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.