Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 45.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth $1,340,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.25. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

