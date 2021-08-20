Mikkel Svane Sells 43,875 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at $101,219,247.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $6,017,456.25.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $6,129,337.50.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.12. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

