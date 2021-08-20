Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $1,102,702 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $106.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.31. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

