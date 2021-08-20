Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Short Interest Update

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,980,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 56,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.36. 40,673,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,602,055. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

