Michael J. Tattersfield Acquires 590 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 10,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,665,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately 45,315,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at 14.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of 12.82 and a 12-month high of 21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 341.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 333.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNUT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. CL King began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.39.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

