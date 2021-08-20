Michael J. Cave Purchases 2,200 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $94.63. 2,556,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,254. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
