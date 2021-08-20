Michael J. Cave Purchases 2,200 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $94.63. 2,556,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,254. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

