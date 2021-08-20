MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $5.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
