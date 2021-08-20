M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Plans $0.02 Dividend

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.
OTCMKTS:MFBP opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62. M&F Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.05.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
