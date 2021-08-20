Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,563.38

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,563.38 and last traded at $1,530.51, with a volume of 91053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,541.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,443.01. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,530.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock worth $47,594,587 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.